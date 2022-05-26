WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Webster Police Department said they are investigating a suspicious man who attempted to approach Webster Thomas High School students Thursday.

Officers said this incident happened at approximately 1:50 p.m. while they were working on a class project near the creek around Five Mile Line Road. A silver SUV stopped on Five Mile Line and a male exited the vehicle.

Upon exiting, the male walked toward them and appeared to be taking pictures of them. The students then proceeded to yell at the male, who then left in his vehicle. The students then reported the incident to the security team.

Officers said the male is described as being white with a thin build and brown hair partly pulled into a bun. The vehicle is described as possibly resembling a Pontiac Vibe.

Officers added that they are aware of the incident that happened in Penfield and are working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate information. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.