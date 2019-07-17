Webster PD: Overnight shooting was isolated incident, investigation ongoing

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Police Chief Joseph Rieger held a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss a “serious assault shooting” that occurred during the overnight hours.

Police officials say the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident,” and add that there is “no continued threat to the community.”

Webster police say a 29-year-old man was shot on Hollywood Boulevard overnight. The victim was found by a community member and than transported to a hospital.

Webster Police Department confirms the early morning shooting of a 29-year old male on Hollywood Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/0jyo0scaDZ — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) July 17, 2019

Police would not answer any questions at Wednesday’s four minute press conference.

The press conference was held at the Webster Town Board meeting room located at 1002 Ridge Road.