ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police are asking the public for information to help solve a fatal shooting on Hollywood Boulevard in 2019.

According to police, on July 17, 2019, 29-year-old Timothy Manley Jr. was shot outside of his mother’s house on Hollywood Blvd. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries days later.

To this day, the suspect involved in the shooting has not been found or identified.

Police are asking the public that if they have any information on Manley’s death to call 911 or send a tip to wpdinvestigators@ci.webster.ny.us.