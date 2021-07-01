Webster police announce arrest in Ridge Road carjacking

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested following a carjacking that took place on Ridge Road in the Town of Webster on Monday.

According to the Webster Police Department, Andrey Ogonovskiy, 25, was charged with:

robbery in the second degree

grand larceny in the fourth degree

attempted robbery in the second degree

robbery in the third degree

Webster police officials say officers responded to the Savers Store on Ridge Road shortly before 4 p.m. for the report of a man who forcibly stole keys from a woman while trying to steal her car.

Authorities say the man’s attempt to steal the car were unsuccessful, but they say the man then approached another woman in a different part of the same parking lot.

Officials say the man punched the woman, threatened to kill her, then forcibly stole her vehicle. Police say the man then left the scene in the stolen vehicle and the woman who was punched did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities say investigating officers tracked the location of the stolen vehicle into the City of Rochester. They say one of the investigators located the man matching the suspect in possession of the stolen car.

“Ogonovskiy was identified as a suspect through the investigation and criminal complaints were prepared for his arrest,” Webster police wrote in a statement. Ogonovskiy was taken into custody by the Rochester Police Department Tactical Unit and turned over the WPD.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and remanded to Monroe County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond for each count.