Webster man shot during attempted robbery in Rochester, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a Webster man was hospitalized after being shot in the city during an attempted robbery.

Authorities say Webster police officials contacted Rochester police around 1:30 a.m. to alert them to a gunshot victim found near the 100 block of Country Manor Way in Webster.

During the investigation, police say they learned the victim, a 38-year-old man residing in Webster, was shot in the City of Rochester during an attempted robbery near the 600 block of Upper Falls Boulevard.

Officials say the victim was taken from a Webster address to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.