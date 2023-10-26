ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 33-year-old man from Webster was charged by criminal complaint with attempted enticement of a minor Thursday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said in March 2019, Scott Fiordeliso was convicted of attempting to disseminate indecent material to minors in the first degree and designated as a Level II Sex Offender for communicating with a 13-year-old girl on Facebook in a sexual manner.

In April 2023, the Greece Police Department received a report of a minor female who was receiving suspicious Facebook messages from an unknown man, under the name of “Caleb Finagen.” “Finagen” said he wanted to buy items for the minor, take her shopping, and engage in sexual conduct with her.

According to prosecutors, the victim’s mother met up with “Finagen” in an attempt to confront him. This resulted a motor vehicle crash.

Later that day, the United States Attorney’s Office said Fiordeliso was attacked in an apartment complex, and his windshield was smashed. Greece Police determined the crash and assault were related.

Investigators later uncovered communications on Facebook between “Caleb Finagen” and another 13-year-old female. These communications included “Finagen” offering the teen money in exchange for performing sexual acts with him.

According to prosecutors, Fiordeliso also posed as “Joshua Piedmont” on Facebook, and communicated with multiple girls between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.

Two of these girls, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, said “Piedmont” offered them money in exchange for engaging in a sexual act with him.

On May 5, Monroe County probation officers went to Fiordeliso’s house and found a cell phone they said had pictures matching the Facebook profile images for both “Caleb Finagen” and “Joshua Piedmont.”

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life.