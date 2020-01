WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man is facing multiple drug charges after a months-long investigation ended in a search warrant being executed at his home.

Cody Fingland, 21, is facing charges of:

First degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class C felony

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Fingland was released on an appearance ticket.