ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster business owner pleaded guilty to tax fraud after he was accused of failing to report thousands of dollars of income to the IRS.

57-year-old Steven Rosenbaum owned half of the security company Swoop1, which provides personnel to schools, colleges, and businesses.

According to the United States DA’s Office, Rosenbaum and the co-owner did not report income tax returns gross receipts totaling over $5 million.

Instead of depositing the checks from clients into a business account, it was alleged that the two owners cashed them at a local check cashing business, paying it fees totaling over $112k. Hundreds of Swoop1 employees were paid some or all of their wages in cash. The rest of the money was split between Rosenbaum and the other owner.

As a result, Rosenbaum did not report over $1M in income and did not pay over $355k in taxes. He also failed to pay the payroll taxes on the money given to the employees.

Rosenbaum was charged with filing a false tax return, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250K fine. He is scheduled for sentencing on December 20, 2023.