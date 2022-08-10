ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old man faces weapon charges for his involvement in the shooting of two people on North Plymouth Avenue earlier in April, officials announced Wednesday.

According to police records, two city residents, a 32-year-old female and a 36-year-old male, were found just before midnight on April 16 with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

Investigators believe the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 North Plymouth Avenue when they were shot by the suspect. Police say the suspect fled from the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

Following an investigation into the shooting, 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis was identified as illegally possessing a loaded handgun during the incident and was taken into custody Monday.

Authorities say he was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Location