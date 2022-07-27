ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man faces weapon and DWI charges after being arrested by state police in Rochester Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday.

Tysheem Holford, 32, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon third degree.

According to authorities, New York State Police deputies stopped the man for a traffic violation on Interstate 490 westbound at Child Street and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.

Inside Holford’s vehicle, deputies located a loaded .9 mm caliber handgun with 12 live rounds, inside of a 31-round magazine.

Courtesy of New York State Police

The man was taken to Monroe County Jail where he is currently awaiting arraignment.