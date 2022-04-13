ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old man faces weapon charges among others after a police pursuit led to his arrest Tuesday for shooting into an occupied home two days earlier in Rochester.

Officials say Marquis Hooks, 26, is charged with the following offenses:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (3 counts)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (3 counts)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

According to authorities, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by a wanted man for shooting into a home on Stanfield Terrace. Hooks refused to stop, prompting a police pursuit that eventually ended in the 100 block of Cinnabar in Irondequoit.

Responding officers were able to take the man into custody and recovered a total of seven firearms.

Hooks was transported to Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.