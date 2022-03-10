ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men from Batavia face multiple charges after a ghost gun was discovered during a police investigation Wednesday.

Authorities say officers responded to a suspicious vehicle parked by a vacant house on Sullivan Street around 7:10 p.m., and recovered a loaded ghost gun as well as an unspecified amount of cocaine and fentanyl.

Officials say two males were arrested at the location and transported to Monroe County Jail.

Daniel Mooney and Matthew Oppel are both charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

According to police, ghost guns are “fully functioning firearms that do not possess a serial number and have therefore never been registered.”

Authorities say both are expected to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Thursday.