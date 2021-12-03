Wayne County woman pleads guilty to stealing $15K in benefits for her dead mother

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A Newark woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $15,000 in workers’ compensation benefits by abusing her role as power of attorney for her late mother, the New York State Inspector General announced Friday.

According to Inspector General Lucy Lang, 55-year-old Michelle Ficarro pleaded guilty in Newark Village Court to Petit Larceny, after previously being arrested and arraigned on two counts of Grand Larceny in the third degree. She will be required to pay full restitution as a condition of the plea and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2022.

Investigators say Ficarro’s mother died in August 2019. They say Ficarro obtained and stole workers’ compensation funds intended for her mother for the next 11 months. In total, the funds added up to $15,027.

“Ms. Ficarro abused her position as her late mother’s power of attorney to take advantage of the workers’ compensation system,” said Inspector General Lang. “We will continue to protect the integrity of this important social safety net and ensure that funds are delivered to those who are truly in need.”