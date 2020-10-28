Wayne County woman charged with murder after husband’s body recovered from Seneca River

CLYDE, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a Wayne County woman has been charged with murder for her husband’s death.

Officials say police responded to an address in the Village of Clyde Sunday for the report of a missing adult male, 59-year-old Rafael Martinez.

Wednesday, police recovered the body of Martinez from the Seneca River in Cayuga County.

Also Wednesday, police arrested 53-year-old Linda Martinez, Rafael’s wife, for murder in the second degree.

Linda Martinez was committed to the Wayne County Jail and is awaiting centralized arraignment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details regarding the case will be released in the future.