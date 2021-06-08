Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at motel

ARCADIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a deceased person was discovered at a motel on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Houses Motel located on State Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia around 5:15 p.m. for a welfare check for someone who lived in the apartments. While investigating, deputies found a person that was deceased inside the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315-946-9711.

