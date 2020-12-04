Wayne County man pleads guilty to cocaine distribution and gun possession

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and being a felon-in-possession of firearms.

Holsey Wedlow, 68, of Sodus, faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 50 years, and a $5,250,000 fine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn M. Hartford, between September 2016 and September 2018, Wedlow sold cocaine and crack cocaine in the Wayne County area. During that time, he also possessed multiple firearms, which he was prohibited from possessing by virtue of the fact that he had three prior felony convictions.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.