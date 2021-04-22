Wayne County man charged for criminal sexual act, incest with teen

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County man was arrested and is now facing felony charges after alleged sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

57-year-old Jeffrey Clark was charged with with felony criminal sexual act in the third degree and felony incest in the third degree.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, in the summer of 2016 Clark had sexual contact with a juvenile who was 15 years old at the time. The victim came forward in October of 2020 and revealed the sexual abuse to the Sheriff’s Office.

Clark was arraigned at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Leicester Justice White. The Judge did remand Clark to the custody of the Sheriff on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.