WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County man has been arrested after a sexual assault report.

According to New York State Police, Dakota Tifft, 20, was charged with first degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police allege that Tifft forcibly raped the victim while a young child was present.

Tifft was arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment and held in lieu of $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond. Tifft is scheduled to appear in the Town of Williamson Court on Friday.