ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested after it was alleged that he menaced several people — including children — at his home in the Town of Butler, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday evening, it was alleged that 55-year-old James Merritt had a BB gun and used it to menace three children and four adults after a disturbance at his home.

Deputies said that they launched an investigation into the incident with New York State Police and later arrested Merritt at his house.

Merritt currently faces seven counts of second-degree menacing, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he was being held for CAP.