SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WROC) — Troopers with the New York State Police arrested a Wayne County contractor for fourth-degree grand larceny charges.

Troopers said 26-year-old Tylor J. Felix, the owner of Felix’s Gutters and Improvement, was accused of taking $3,000 from a complainant in Skaneateles to perform roofing and gutter work and failing to buy job materials nor completing any of the home repairs.

Troopers added that after the complainant attempted to get a start date for the work, Felix never returned.

Felix was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in the Town of Skaneateles on July 13.

Troopers said that homeowners must use caution when hiring a home improvement contractor by watching for red flags and asking for references for the contractor they are hiring.