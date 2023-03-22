WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a Wayne County snow plowing contractor.

NYSP says Chad A. Brockman, 39, was charged with 17 counts of scheme to defraud in the first degree, 17 counts of scheme to defraud in the second degree, and six counts of petit larceny.

The arrest, according to NYSP, was made after receiving multiple complaints from residents in the area who reported being defrauded out of money after hiring a snow plowing contractor.

State Police said that various area residents contracted Brockman for his snow plowing services. Brockman allegedly took payments up front, but didn’t complete the job.

NYSP reported that troopers received twenty complaints of this nature with the total financial loss amounting to several thousand dollars.

Brockman was processed at the Williamson barracks, according to NYSP, and was issued appearance tickets returnable to various local courts in Wayne County at later dates.