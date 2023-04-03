ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the second arrest of a Wayne County snowplowing contractor for defrauding several customers.

WCSO says that Chad Brockman, 39, turned himself in after four additional customers came forward with complaints.

Two weeks ago, New York State Police said they arrested Brockman for 17 charges relating to defrauding 20 customers. WCSO says that these are additional charges to the 17 from NYSP, resulting in a total of 20 charges for 24 victims.

Brockman was charged by WCSO with scheme to defraud in the first and second degree, and petit larceny.

Police say that Brockman had entered a contract with Wayne County residents, and agreed to offer his snowplowing services. Brockman allegedly took payments upfront but didn’t complete the job.

Brockman is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ontario Court on April 25 to answer the charges.