Stephen Zeh was accused of stealing several catalytic converters in North Dansville and West Sparta (Photo/Livingston County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayland man was arrested after several catalytic converters were stolen off of vehicles in North Dansville and in West Sparta, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Stephen Zeh was accused of removing several catalytic converters from vehicles at a business on McWorther Road in North Dansville last November. An arrest warrant was issued after they couldn’t find Zeh.

Deputies said that on December 11 of that year, Zeh removed two catalytic converters and stole gas from a car on Nunda Byserville Road in West Sparta. Once again, Zeh was not found and another warrant was issued for his arrest.

Zeh was found on Friday by deputies in the Village of Geneseo. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Six counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

Six counts of second-degree felony auto stripping.

Third-degree auto stripping

Six counts of petit larceny.

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Second-degree felony criminal mischief.

Fourth-degree grand larceny.

Petit larceny

Zeh was taken to the Livingston County Jail with no bail. He was later arraigned at the Livingston County Superior Court.