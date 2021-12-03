Former Watkins Glen Police Sergeant in Charge, wife arrested by state police

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM/WROC) – Former Watkins Glen Sergeant in Charge Brandon Matthews and his wife, Danielle Matthews were arrested by New York State Police on Superior Court Warrants on Friday.

Police say Brandon Matthews is charged with eight counts of first degree perjury and one count of official misconduct.

They say Danielle Matthews is charged with two counts of first degree perjury and one count of third degree perjury.

At the time of his arrest, Brandon Matthews was employed as a police officer by the Watkins Glen Police Department. Matthews was placed on administrative leave in August 2020 and removed as the Sergeant in Charge with the Watkins Glen Police Department in October 2020.

In February 2021, a notice of claim was filed by former Watkins Glen Sergeant in Charge Brandon Matthews and his family against Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk for alleged sexual harassment and abuse of power.

Leszyk has denied the allegations made by Matthews.

The Yates County District Attorney, Todd Casella, was brought in as a special prosecutor for this case.

Both subjects are awaiting arraignment on their charges.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.