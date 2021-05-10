Watertown man arrested for breaking into woman’s apartment, holding knife to victim’s throat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Saturday the Watertown City Police arrested a Watertown man after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and held a knife to her throat.

City Police have confirmed that early in the morning on May 8, Johnathan McClusky, 37, of Watertown, broke into an apartment on Ohio Street, restrained a victim, held a knife to the victim’s throat and then stole a $50 money order and cigarettes.

According to Police, the victim was identified at Rebecca Byrd and the act were committed in the presence of a 7-year-old child.

Police also confirmed that Byrd holds an order of protection against Johnathan.

Following an burglary investigation led by City of Watertown uniform patrol division and criminal investigation division, McClusky was arrested on the following charges:

Burglary in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, A Class E Felony

Menacing in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class D Felony

Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

McClusky was held pending arraignment.