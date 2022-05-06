WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been charged following an early morning burglary on May 6.

According to Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue Sr., a burglary occurred at a house located at 544 Mill Street in the City.

The homeowner, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan G. Fisher, reportedly heard a banging noise while he and his children were in bed. While checking the house, Fisher opened the basement door and saw a man inside. Fisher immediately shut and locked the door and called 911.

The burglary suspect, identified as 31-year-old James R. Jarrett of Watertown, banged on the door until it broke.

Along with the family dog, and after arming himself Fisher kept Jarrett in the kitchen until the police

Patrols were detailed to the house shortly after midnight. Upon arrival, Fisher brought them to his kitchen, where Jarrett was located and then was taken into custody.

Following an investigation, Jarrett was charged with one count of Burglary in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Jarrett was arraigned in Watertown City Court on May 6 and ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail to await further action in the court.