WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Waterloo man was arrested on assault charges after attacking a Seneca Falls resident with a knife during a robbery, state police officials announced Wednesday.

According to officials, 23-year-old Dejon Butler was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.

Investigators say the man is accused of taking a resident’s property and striking them with the blunt end of a knife. The local resident was treated for what police described as “minor abrasions.”

The weapon used in the incident was later recovered by New York State Police.

Butler is currently at the Seneca County Correctional Facility, where he awaits arraignment on all charges this evening. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

