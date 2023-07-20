An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Waterloo man convicted of wire fraud after he was accused of embezzling money has been sentenced to prison.

According to the New York Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Stein was hired as office manager and bookkeeper of BellAngelo Wineries in Dundee back in 2018. Stein was accused of embezzling over $228 thousand through payroll methods.

These methods included unauthorized bi-weekly mileage reimbursements, receiving unauthorized payments of petty cash, and unauthorized ATM withdrawals.

Stein was arrested and charged with wire fraud. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and is forced to pay $228,573.31 in restitution.