ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department released various surveillance videos showing two smash-and-grabs that occurred last Monday on Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street.

The first video shows the smash-and-grab at Roc 7 Convenience Store on Dewey Ave. The video shows what appears to be a blue Hyundai backing into and smashing through the glass entrance of the store, with a white Kia parked nearby.

The video shows two suspects getting out of the Hyundai and one exiting the Kia before entering the store. The suspects were wearing hoodies, face masks, and sunglasses. RPD said that the suspects stole items before fleeing.

Next, the video shows the Hyundai and the Kia at My Way Station on Emerson Street. The Hyundai was used to smash through the entrance. Two suspects got out of the Hyundai and one got out of the Kia before entering the store and fleeing. Police say items were stolen from this store as well.

According to RPD, the suspects in these burglaries were also involved in the smash-and-grabs at Dunkin Donuts on Lake Ave., Joe’s Kwik Mart on West Ridge Rd., and Puff Puff Pass on Driving Park Ave.

Police ask anyone with information on all of these incidents to call 911. You can watch the full video released from RPD in the player below: