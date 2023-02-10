ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department released a video on Friday compiling footage of suspects in various smash-and-grabs that have taken place throughout the City of Rochester.

The video shows various surveillance videos of burglars breaking into various buildings and stealing items from these businesses. According to RPD, these burglaries occurred at Liberty Family Restaurant on North Winton Road and at various businesses on Park Avenue, Anderson Street, and on Lyell Avenue.

The beginning of the video shows images of a suspect involved in a smash-and-grab at Universal Liquor on University Avenue. RPD said that at least one suspect drove a vehicle through the entrance of the store before stealing various items from inside the store.

RPD says that anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call 911.

