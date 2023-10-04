ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people following larcenies from some cars early Monday morning at Skyline Apartments in Penfield.

MCSO posted a video on social media Wednesday that appears to show the suspects approaching parked cars in the parking lot of the complex and then leaving the scene in a white vehicle. The entire incident occurred at 2:15 a.m.

It’s not clear how many cars were affected during this situation or how many items were stolen.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov.