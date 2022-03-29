Editor’s note: This press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on a recent home invasion in Wayne County that left four people shot.

Four people were shot during an attempted burglary at a home off Pearsall Road in the Town of Williamson last Wednesday, including two teens who were identified as suspects and two other people who were inside the residence at the time of the home invasion, according to New York State Police officials.

Neighbors called 911 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance after gunshots were heard.

Police say in total there were four suspects involved in the crime. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were uninjured in the events that were transpired. They were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The 17-year-old was arraigned in Youth Court and was transferred to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center on $10,000 cash bail. The 18-year-old was arraigned and taken to the Wayne County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Police say the two other suspects were among the four people shot and were still receiving treatment at an area hospital.

The names and ages of the other suspects and other victims have not been released at this time.

Authorities said two of the residents in the house who were shot were both hospitalized, but one of them has since been discharged after receiving treatment.

One person, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, said he was on the scene in the aftermath of the home invasion and is close to the victims. He said for those in the house, it was a normal night around dinner time when there was a knock on the door. That’s when he said the intruders made their way in.

He said two male residents were upstairs and came down and saw another man who was shot by a shotgun. That’s when he said the resident decided to push back.

“I don’t know if it was the adrenaline in him, but he started fighting back with one of them,” the man said.

The other male resident also started to fight the intruder. Another intruder ran off, firing his gun. The guns were wrestled away and the two residents were critically wounded while protecting their family, the source said.

Police have said this was a targeted event and not a random house invasion.

“People have told me it was a friend,” the source said.

