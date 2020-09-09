Prude Death Investigation

Two men facing federal charges in connection to Saturday’s Daniel Prude protest in Rochester

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy is scheduled held a press conference Wednesday related to the violent protests in Rochester.

Kennedy announced two people were arrested on federal charges for impeding law enforcement during civil disorder. Adam Green, of Dansville, and Dallas Williams Smothers of Rochester, each face a prison sentence of up to five years and/or a $250,000 fine.

Kennedy said these arrests took place Saturday night when some 1,500 demonstrators protested in downtown Rochester.

MORE | City Hall windows cracked, 9 arrested, alleged excessive force by RPD at Saturday’s Daniel Prude protest in Rochester

Kennedy says Green swung a wooden shield at an officer and fought with the officer, who had a cut on his nose. Smothers allegedly lit a firework and thew it at police. Kennedy says he was caught with pouches on his belt with fireworks.

“Some of the protesters were hurling bottles, rocks, and lit fireworks at police,” Kennedy said. “While others were shining damaging lasers into the eyes of the officers who were present on scene. By the result of those actions, RPD declared an unlawful assembly.”

Kennedy expressed his disappointment in Chief Singletary’s retirement and said he would miss working with him and the other outgoing command staff members.

MORE | Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, more RPD command staff retire in wake of Daniel Prude death

“When you demonize and attack police, there is no incentive left for good and decent people to pursue careers as police officers,” Kennedy said. “We will miss Singletary and command staff.”

U.S. Attorney Office press conference

The latest stories regarding Daniel Prude

