4 face federal arson charges in connection to violent protests in Rochester on May 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Tuesday that four people face federal charges in connection to the violence in the aftermath of a Black Lives Matter protest in the City of Rochester on May 30.

The charges stem from the burning of Rochester police vehicles during the protests. Those charged include:

DyShika McFadden, 26 of Rochester, charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson for their alleged role in burning an RPD patrol car in front of the Public Safety Building.

Miguel Ramos, 19 of Rochester, charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson for their alleged role in burning an RPD patrol car in front of the Public Safety Building.

Mackenzie Dreshler, 19 of Ontario, is charged with arson of a vehicle for her alleged role in burning two vehicles, one belonging to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Marquis Frasier, 27 of Rochester, is charged with arson of a building and property, accused of using a Molotov cocktail to help burn down a mobile trailer.

“This is not a political issue this is the discharge of our obligations”- US Attorney James Kennedy on federal charged for those in May 30th Roc riots pic.twitter.com/Cg3nz5KeEh — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 7, 2020

If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus a $250,000 fine.

Kennedy also announced an additional arrest stemming from an incident in Buffalo the same day.

US Attorney Kennedy addresses the media about 5 defendants arrested in 4 separate cases during May 30th protests in Rochester and Buffalo. More tonight on @News_8 @ccjgarzone pic.twitter.com/Aa7VV2JAIY — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 7, 2020

Locally, Rochester police have arrested more than 20 people stemming from a May 30th Black Lives Matter rally that turned violent.

A peaceful afternoon Black Lives Matter rally on May 30th in downtown Rochester turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area that evening.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Rochester police officials declared they would keep investigating the matter until all of those responsible were held accountable.

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting the following, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, that Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

Since then, there have been peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations in and around the city each week.

