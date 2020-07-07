Breaking News
4 face federal arson charges in connection to violent protests in Rochester on May 30
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

4 face federal arson charges in connection to violent protests in Rochester on May 30

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties we cannot live stream this press conference, but we will attach the full video and update the script as available.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Tuesday that four people face federal charges in connection to the violence in the aftermath of a Black Lives Matter protest in the City of Rochester on May 30.

The charges stem from the burning of Rochester police vehicles during the protests. Those charged include:

  • DyShika McFadden, 26 of Rochester, charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson for their alleged role in burning an RPD patrol car in front of the Public Safety Building.
  • Miguel Ramos, 19 of Rochester, charged with conspiracy to commit arson and arson for their alleged role in burning an RPD patrol car in front of the Public Safety Building.
  • Mackenzie Dreshler, 19 of Ontario, is charged with arson of a vehicle for her alleged role in burning two vehicles, one belonging to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.
  • Marquis Frasier, 27 of Rochester, is charged with arson of a building and property, accused of using a Molotov cocktail to help burn down a mobile trailer.

If convicted, each defendant faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus a $250,000 fine.

Kennedy also announced an additional arrest stemming from an incident in Buffalo the same day.

Locally, Rochester police have arrested more than 20 people stemming from a May 30th Black Lives Matter rally that turned violent.

MORE | Widespread looting preceded by cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at violent rally in Rochester

A peaceful afternoon Black Lives Matter rally on May 30th in downtown Rochester turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area that evening.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Rochester police officials declared they would keep investigating the matter until all of those responsible were held accountable.

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting the following, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, that Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

Since then, there have been peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations in and around the city each week.

MORE | RPD on protest investigation: ‘People need to be held accountable’

  • (Viewer submitted photo)
  • (Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)
  • (Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Jay Gardener)
  • (Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)
  • (Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)
  • (Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)
  • (News 8 WROC Photo/Jack Watson)
  • (News 8 WROC Photo/Jack Watson)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)
  • (News 8 WROC Photo/Josh Navarro)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/(News 8 WROC photo/Ben Densieski))
  • (Viewer submitted photo)
  • (Viewer submitted photo)
  • (Viewer submitted photo)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss