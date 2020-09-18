Suspect charged in 1984 rape and murder of Wendy Jerome arrives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect charged in the 1984 rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rochester has returned to the city.

Timothy Williams, 56, was arrested in Melbourne, Florida last week.

He was extradited back to Rochester to face prosecution.

Williams is expected to be arraigned on a charge of second degree murder in Rochester City Court at 9:30 a.m.

“Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1984: Wendy Jerome left her Denver Street home around 7 that evening,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino at a press conference last week. “She was going to deliver a birthday card to her best friend that lived in that neighborhood. At about 10:40 p.m. officers of the RPD responded to 500 block Webster Avenue for the report of a dead child next to a dumpster. Honestly the extent of the injuries are too horrendous to talk about here, but what is safe to say is that Wendy did put up a fight. The case went cold, but it was certainly never forgotten, even as investigators who worked the case over the decades retired, others picked up the fight.”

Umbrino said police were able to extract DNA profile from semen that was collected during an autopsy. That DNA was provided by CODIS, which went operational in 1998, but had no hits. Then in 2017, New York State approved the use of familial DNA testing for law enforcement use.

Umbrino credited the DNA technology for helping them make this arrest. He said this case was either the first or second in the state to file for familial DNA processing.

“We finally did it”

News 8 Archive: 1984 coverage of Wendy Jerome murder

