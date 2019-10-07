Rochester-area man cheated more than 1,000 people out of more than $100M

Crime

Perry Santillo Jr. pleads guilty in massive, nationwide fraud scheme

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has admitted to his role in a nationwide, fraudulent scheme that scammed more than 1,000 people out of millions of dollars.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Monday that Perry Santillo Jr. pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to launder money. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said Santillo cheated more than 1,000 people, some of which are living in the Rochester region, out of their life-savings with false promises of business investments.

Officials described Santillo’s lavish lifestyle, which included luxury cars, a $150,000 birthday celebration in Las Vegas, $1.2 million suits and commissioned a rap song about himself, among other examples.

Although the scheme was wide-reaching and operated throughout the country, a few local families were impacted, including:

  • A resident of Webster who invested a total asset value of 94,341.89 in a fictitious company known as First Nationale Solutions (FNS), which was worthless as of December 31, 2017.
  • A Victor resident and his wife invested approximately 221,758.67 with FNS and Millebury Development. Officials say the couple received three payments of $2,500 but lost approximately $214,258.67.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss