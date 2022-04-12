ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force identified a student at Edison High School as the suspect to the murder of 17-year-old Bryson Simpson who was shot dead in March.

According to U.S. Marshal Charles Salina, Salahuddin Floyd Jr. is wanted by police agencies for the murder of high school classmate Bryson Simpson.

“Since the weekend of Simpson’s death, we have been actively looking for Floyd,” Salina said. “We have made contact with several of his acquaintances and family members. The family of the suspect have indicated that they know if his whereabouts.”

Authorities say that the wanted teenager is actively hiding in Rochester and should be considered armed and dangerous. They believe he was spotted near Jefferson Avenue last week.

Police also say Floyd is being helped by several of his close friends, and is currently “couch surfing.” The teen is aware that authorities are searching for him, according to U.S. Marshal officials.

“We want this arrest to be as peaceful as possible,” Salina said. “There are U.S. Marshals and officers everywhere looking for him. He could be anywhere right now but we want folks to focus on the westside of the city. Our top priority is to bring him into custody.”

He is described by police as a black male, around 5’9″ with a medium built.

According to authorities, Floyd is also known as “OG Poobear” by his alias.

Any information that leads to the arrest of the teenager is eligible for a cash reward, police say. If you have any additional information, authorities urge to call (585) 362-6856 or 911.

Simpson was killed near 184 Otis Street on March 11th after getting off the school bus.

Authorities say he and three other teens were walking on the sidewalk, before an unidentified suspect came behind them and fired multiple gunshots at the group.

According to police, the teenager was found deceased at the scene.

At the time of the incident, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans expressed concern and asked the community for their support in violence prevention.

“This behavior cannot be normalized. I am calling on our community to join our efforts to give our children alternatives to making bad choices, picking up a gun, joining a gang, or retaliating for perceived slights,” Evans said. “My heart aches for the friends and family of this young man and I ask the entire city to join me as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force was joined by the city police at 11 a.m. in the Public Safety Building.

