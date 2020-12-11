Arson charges for man accused in explosion that destroyed 3 homes in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) – A man was arrested after causing an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes and a garage in Orleans County on Saturday, December 5.

Gary Tarr, 56 was arrested and charged with:

Five counts of reckless endangerment

Three counts of fourth degree arson

Three counts of criminal mischief

Three counts of reckless endangerment of property

According to Albion Police Chief Chief Roland Nenni, Tarr was intentionally mixing several substance and compounds together that he bought at a store locally in an effort to make an explosive substance.

“His intent was to make further fireworks but ultimately what our investigation revealed is he created several explosive devices,” Nenni said.

Nenni said that Tarr was in his garage and when the first explosion occurred that started an initial fire which spread to three houses — occupied with five other people.

Upon arrival, officers on scene said there were multiple explosions going as the fire spread.

Tarr was initially questioned on scene, but was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by a COVA ambulance for non-life threatening injuries from the explosion and fire.

Two of the three houses that were damaged have been deemed a total loss and will be torn down. The status of the third house is still to be determined by the insurance company. Tarr was the only one that sustained injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Nenni fears more devices like this have been spread throughout the community.

“We’ve also learned that some of these devices may have a fuse put in them that have an extremely fast burn rate,” Nenni said. “From the point you. Ignite it it will immediately detonate and exploded. We’re asking anybody in the community that has these devices or knows anybody that has these devices, to contact 911.”

Nenni said he doesn’t intent to arrest anybody for possessing the devices, but just wants to recover them.

“Our intent is not to charge anybody, we want to recover these. These devices are so dangerous the bomb squad will come out and recover them.”

Officials said Tarr isn’t dangerous, but just negligent. The devices were a novelty to display fireworks, not cause harm to others.

“This was an individual who foolishly got involved in a very dangerous activity that endangered other people in the community and could have led to far worse consequences but for the actions os law enforcement in this matter,” Orleans County District Attorney Joe Cardone said.

Tarr was issued an appearance ticket to the Albion Town Count and will not appear in court until March 2, due to COVID-19.