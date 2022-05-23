Editor’s note: This press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith and Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter Monday morning for a press conference to discuss an arrest in a recent murder case.

Salahuddin Floyd Jr., also known as “OG Poohbear” by his alias, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Task Force in the area of Dewey Avenue Thursday and taken into custody without incident. The 17-year-old Edison High School student was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old classmate Bryson Simpson in March.

“Too many lives are being lost,” Mayor Evans said. “We can have all the acknowledgment in the world, but without the community we have nothing.”

Simpson was killed near 184 Otis Street on March 11th after getting off the school bus. Authorities say he and three other teens were walking on the sidewalk, before an unidentified suspect came behind them and fired multiple gunshots at the group. According to police, the teenager was found deceased at the scene.

“When I learned about the murder, which happened in the middle of the afternoon, getting off the bus … It hurt me to the core,” Mayor Evans said. “We know that we had to bring the individual responsible for this to justice.”

@realmalikevans just took the podium for the news conference regarding the capture of Salahuddin Floyd, Jr.

WATCH live on https://t.co/olKAmqPQHo @News_8 pic.twitter.com/BKpbyGdwZU — Isabel Garcia (@IsabelG_WROC) May 23, 2022

Floyd had been on the run since the start of the year, before being identified by police agencies in early April. He was thought to be helped by several of his close friends, who assisted him in “couch surfing.”

“They made a choice they cannot take back and robbed the community of a life,” Mayor Evans said. “We are happy and praying that justice will be served. We have an obligation and responsibility to see something, and say something.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.