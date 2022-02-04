3 arrested in local jewelry store robbery spree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from several local law enforcement agencies gathered for a Friday press conference to announce details on a “multi-jurisdictional investigation” on jewelry store robberies.

On Thursday, officials from the Greece Police Department announced three Rochester residents were arrested and charged in connection to more than $14,000 of jewelry being stolen from the Charisma Jewelers store West Ridge Road, and a purse snatching in a Greece parking lot.

Authorities say 20-year-old Jaquan Simpson of Rochester and 20-year-old Kashmiere Coats of Rochester are charged with second degree robbery, second degree assault, and third degree grand larceny. Police say 19-year-old Zeaquan Walker of Rochester is charged with second degree assault and third degree grand larceny.

The string of crime began with a carjacking of a white Honda CRV on December 30th, according to officials. Over the next weeks, the three men escalated the level of theft in a series of larceny and felony robberies.

Police said the suspects entered a jewelry store in Marketplace Mall on January 15 and asked the clerk for a closer look at some of the items in a display case. The suspects took possession of the jewelry and fled the store without paying.

Authorities said this criminal pattern was witnessed at several other jewelry stores across Monroe and Ontario counties.

During another robbery attempt on January 25, all three suspects entered a jewelry merchant located on West Ridge Road and were shown two rings. Officials say the men created a distraction and fled with the stolen jewelry before being chased down by a store employee outside the location.

Authorities say the unnamed employee followed them to the parking lot but slipped near the gateway car. The suspects quickly reversed in an attempt to flee the scene and ran over the employees legs.

Police say on January 26, the suspects entered a jewelry store on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford and forcible stole a necklace worth $4,500.

According to police, related theft incidents connected to these arrests include more than $14,000 in jewelry being stolen from Charisma Jewelers on West Ridge Road and a purse snatching from a customer in the parking lot at 1577 West Ridge Road in Greece.

Police say property was stolen and then used or sold at several locations throughout the area.

In total, officials say eight jewelry stores in the area were targeted by these suspects.

“From a proactive midnight deputy to the relentless follow-up by all, I am impressed with the tenacity and initiative between all partnering agencies,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “This investigation involved multiple individuals in a spree that was rapidly escalating in a violent manner. This concentrated effort resulted in several arrests.”

Investigators say a total of $24,000 in stolen gold jewelry has been recovered. Majority of what hasn’t been located is believed to have been pawned off, police say.

“This was some good old fashioned, gum-shoe work, good police work,” said Greece Police Lt. Christ Betner.

Multiple law enforcement agencies aided Greece police, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, New York State Police, Irondequoit Police Department, Webster Police Department, and Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.