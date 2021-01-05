Daughter, boyfriend charged in Greece mother’s murder

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old daughter and her 16-year-old boyfriend are facing murder charges after a woman was killed in her home last week, Greece police announced Tuesday.

Investigators say Ottilia Piros, 36, was found dead in her West Parkway home on December 29 by officers responding to a welfare check. They say Piros had been shot at close range in the head.

Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said Prios’ daughter, 17-year-old Hannah Thomas, and her 16-year-old boyfriend Richard Avila, were each arrested and charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Chief Forsythe, who just took over for retired chief Patrick Phelan less than a week ago, said he couldn’t speculate on motivation at this time.

“We’re not going to speculate a motive for why this was done other than to say it was an egregious act and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Chief Forsythe said. “She [Piros] was shot close range in the head. To me, that’s an execution.”

Police say Thomas and Avila were both living in Arizona and were in the area visiting for the holidays. They said they were found in the victim’s vehicle in Missouri.

“We have to prepare this case for grand jury and there is a lot of work that needs to be done and I don’t wanna prejudice, or provide information that may taint the investigation in any way,” Chief Forsythe said.

Chief Forsythe said the suspects are still in Missouri at this time and warrants have been filed.

“This woman, who didn’t deserve this, was killed over the holidays by her own daughter,” Chief Forsythe said. “Our hearts go out to that family to her friends because it doesn’t get much worse than that.”

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich commended the new chief’s work on a difficult case to begin his tenure.

“I was briefed by the chief at the start of this investigation and have been briefed at each stage of this event — this was a thorough job from start to finish,” said Reilich.

