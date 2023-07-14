ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New surveillance footage shows the installation of a skimming device at a Walmart store in Oswego.

The video shows at least three people in line at the register. The three were standing around the card swipe machine. While the cashier wasn’t looking, the suspect in the baseball cap pulled out the skimming device and placed it onto the machine.

The Oswego location is one of several stores that found the skimming devices. Reports of these devices came from Walmart locations in Onondaga, Cayuga, Cortland, Seneca, and Steuben Counties.

NYSP says that the devices use the magnetic strips of debit cards to take and store the information on the card. The device can then be used through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Police say that consumers can use credit cards instead of debit cards — this way, if there is fraudulent activity, you can be reimbursed. Experts say that apps such as Google Wallet is another buffer.