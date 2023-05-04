ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department released a video Thursday morning of a smash-and-grab attempt at a gun store on Ridgeway Avenue.

Police said that on Monday, a group of suspects attempted to use a stolen car to ram through the entrance of Allstar Tactical. Officers said they failed and the suspects ran away from the scene.

The video shows at least two suspects running away from the scene, but it’s unclear if there are more suspects involved in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the incident to call 911 or report to the Greece PD tip line at (585)-581-4016.