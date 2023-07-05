ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Syracuse teenagers were arrested following a burglary at a business on West Ridge Road, as the Greece Police Department is searching for more suspects.

Video of the burglary shows at least four individuals entering the business. They can be seen throwing items to the ground, climbing over counters and shelves, and running out of the store. It’s unclear which items were stolen.

GPD officers said they saw a vehicle leaving the scene and two suspects running from it. After a chase, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were caught. They later discovered the car was stolen out of Syracuse.

The two teens were charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal possession of burglary tools, petit larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Greece police are searching for the other suspects and ask anyone with information to call 911 or the GPD Tip Line at (585)-581-4016. You can also email them at GPDTips@greeceny.gov.