WATCH: Bicyclist strikes man in wheelchair in Rochester, reward offered for info

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking the public for help in identifying a bicyclist who struck a man in a wheelchair Thursday.

The incident, which took place outside Bright Bubble Laundromat on Monroe Avenue in Rochester, took place around 9:30 a.m.

The attack, where the unidentified bicyclist uses a U-shaped bike lock to strike the man in the wheelchair, was captured on surveillance video.

A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information regarding this incident. Anyone with informatio about this attack is asked to call 911, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 423-9300.