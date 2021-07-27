Another Walworth town board member arrested, accused of sexual abuse against a child

WALWARTH, N.Y. (WROC) — A Walworth Town Board Member has been arrested after police received information about the possible sexual abuse of a child.

According to New York State Police, Cody Phillips, 39, was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

“It is alleged that Phillips subjected the child to multiple instances of sexual contact over the course of several years,” police said in a statement.

Phillips was arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

Walworth Town Supervisor Susie Jacobs released the following statement:

Dear community members:

I was just made aware of serious allegations against Town Board Member Cody Phillips, including his arrest. At this time, law enforcement is currently investigating the matter. As details become available, I may have additional comments but I have nothing further to say on this matter at this time.

However, please rest assured that your Town is continuing to serve you, its residents, and all departments are running smoothly. Your dedicated Town employees continue to work hard for you. It is especially important that as we deal with these issues in our community, we come together as friends and neighbors and support each other. Together we will move forward.

Thank you,

Susie C. Jacobs

Town Supervisor

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Matthew Kent at (585) 398-4100.

Phillips’s arrest came 2 weeks after another Walworth Town Board member, Karel Ambroz II, was arrested and accused of using social media in an attempt to meet a teen for sexual activity. Ambroz instead met an undercover Canandaigua City Police detective, who arrested him. He resigned the same day.