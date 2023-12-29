ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals following a report of theft at the Henrietta Walmart.

Deputies say just before 9 a.m. on December 23, they responded to a report of a robbery at the Walmart on Marketplace Drive. The three suspects were reported to have passed by the checkouts with a full cart without paying. When employees tried to confront the suspects, one suspect threatened to shoot that employee, and another struck the employee with a shopping cart.

According to MCSO, the suspects were seen leaving the area in a gray SUV. Shortly after 9 a.m. deputies located the suspects in a gray 2008 Saturn Vue on I-590 and stopped the vehicle. All three suspects were identified and detained with $2,300 worth of stolen merchandise in the vehicle.

Arrested were 26-year-old Tyreic R. Johnson of Rochester, 25-year-old Chauncey O. Jones of Rochester, and 24-year-old Shirley M. Thomas of Rochester. All three suspects were charged with robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Johnson and Jones were arraigned in Henrietta Town Court, where they were released on their own recognizance and Thomas was arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and sent to Monroe County Jail on $500 cash, $1,000 bond, or $2,500 partially secured bond.