Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Virginia man charged after infant smothered to death, wife injured with hammer

Crime

by: Sarah Fearing, Chris Horne and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A 60-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding after his wife was found severely injured and her infant child was found dead Tuesday.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 1:40 p.m.

Dennis Chambers admitted to authorities that he used a hammer to strike his wife, 24-year-old Corena Chambers, in the head “between two and three times” before using a cotton “burping cloth” to smother her 5-month-old daughter, E.C., according to court documents obtained Thursday.

Dennis Chambers was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding.

He was on the run until authorities found him Wednesday night in New Kent County and took him into custody without incident.

A relative of Corena Chambers said she’s in critical condition.

According to court documents, family members and neighbors told investigators that Corena Chambers had been having extramarital relationships with various men, and Dennis Chambers was recently told the infant was not his biological child.

“I know the guy, and I just don’t believe he’s a violent person,” neighbor Wayne Jenkins said of Dennis Chambers.

However, Jenkins said he saw some odd behavior from Dennis Chambers on Tuesday morning, just hours before the incident in the Chambers home.

“I noticed he kept running from the front door to the end of the house. So I said (to myself) something was wrong. And it about rang in my mind. I said to myself, Oh God, I hope that baby is not dead,” Jenkins said. “Later, I find out the baby is dead.”

Jenkins said he believes the couple got married about four years ago. He said they had disagreements, but he never saw anything violent.

“I’m sorry for the baby, but I just can’t see that Dennis done anything,” he said. “It would have to be proven to me, I’d have to see. But I guess time will tell.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

