Victims identified in Canandaigua homicide

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims involved in a fatal Canandaigua stabbing that took place last week.

Julianne Baker, 58 of Fairport, was killed and Dennis J. Gruttadaro, 62 of Rochester, was injured after the attack that happened on County Road 16, late Thursday night.

William Fricke, 67, was arrested and has been charged with second degree murder.

Fricke pleaded not guilty in an Ontario County courtroom Saturday night.

Currently, Fricke is being held at the Ontario County Jail with no bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Canandaigua Town County on Wednesday.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Fricke knew Baker.

“They had a fairly lengthy relationship, probably well over ten years,” Henderson said.

Henderson credited cooperating with nearby law enforcement agencies in making a swift arrest early Friday morning. About an hour after the crime occurred in Canandaigua, Fricke was arrested in Irondequoit.

“I will make a statement that I am very happy with the outcome that we do have a suspect in custody at this time,” Henderson said. “Without the cooperation of the surrounding agencies we wouldn’t be at this point.”