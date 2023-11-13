ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A victim’s car was stolen after suspects tried to take his property, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Officers responded at 9:30 for reports of a robbery. Police said the victim was approached by two teenage male suspects, who demanded the victim give them some of his property.

Brighton Police said when the victim refused, they stole his vehicle. No one was injured during this incident.

The vehicle was a 2023 Black Audi A3 with Arizona registration ‘CWR9164.’ Police said the vehicle is still missing at this time.